THERESA ANN (STRAIN) CROY, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her home. Born Nov. 9, 1936 in Bluffton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Christine Strain. She was united in marriage to Jerrald Croy on Sept. 1, 1956 in Bluffton. Theresa was an active member of St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 63 years; sons, David Croy of Fort Wayne and Jim (Susie) Croy of Allegan, Mich.; grandchildren, Amber (Thomas) Salzman of Geneva, Ill., Michael (Jackie) Croy of Noblesville, Ind., Andrew (Miranda) Croy of Aurora, Ill., Emily (Sean) Croy of Fort Wayne, Brittany Croy of Lafayette, Ind., and Adam Croy of Elburn, Ill.; and great-grandchildren, Cecelia, William, Charlotte, Quinn, Woodrow, and Matthew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Croy of Geneva, Ill. Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church, 11337 Old Decatur Road South, Fort Wayne (IN 46816), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation for Theresa also from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with a Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at Six Mile Cemetery, Bluffton, Ind. Contributions in Theresa's memory may be made to St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church, or the Greater Chicago Area Chapter of ALS to honor the Memory of Mark Croy. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Croy family may be shared at



