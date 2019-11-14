THERESA ANN THIEME, 88, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Sacred Heart Home, Avilla. She was born June 9, 1931, in Tipton, a daughter of the late Harry Andrew Ripberger and Helen Margaret (Henry) Ripberger. She married Richard Herbert Thieme on Feb. 18, 1950, in Fort Wayne, and he preceded her in death in 2009. Surviving are her sons, Steven (Debbie) Thieme of Fort Wayne, Randy (Cindy) Thieme of Fort Wayne, and Brian (Sarah) Thieme of Columbia, Mo.; daughters, Debra (Evan) Leinker of Churubusco, Janet Cross and Sandy (Steve) Peterink of Kendallville; 22 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, Regina Imbody of Fort Wayne and Elizabeth Salas of California. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Thieme in 2018; and granddaughter, Tesah Thieme in 2005. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or School. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 14, 2019