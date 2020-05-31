THERESA "TERI" DAWSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THERESA "TERI" DAWSON, 70, succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James and Rosemary Dawson. Graduating from the St. Joseph School of Nursing, she went on to a long career as an RN in family practice before retiring. Teri had a heart of gold and was always there for those around her, she will be missed by many. She leaves behind the love of her life, Roger Lindley; step daughters, Sarah and Jessica; eight grandchildren; siblings, Roseanne Dawson, Elizabeth Melchi, Cindy (Rick) Barton, Susan Dawson, Mary (Don) Peaks, Tom (Wendy) Dawson, and Paula Blauvelt; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Sue Lindley; and brother-in-law, Lester Blauvelt. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date when this virus is behind us.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved