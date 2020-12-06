1/1
THERESA M. (GRADY) CLEMENTE
1927 - 2020
THERESA M. (GRADY) CLEMENTE, 93, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born July 3, 1927, in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Grady. Theresa loved to sing, and sang for the USO during World War II. She was a member of Saint Peter Catholic Church and enjoyed feeding the birds, squirrels and stray cats. She had a devotion to St. Francis of Assisi. Theresa is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald Clemente; son, Dr. Paul (Susan) Clemente of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Pamela (Ryan) Fritz; and great- grandchildren, Hayden and Alex Fritz. Theresa was preceded in death by her grandson, Richard; and brother, William Grady. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Saint Peter Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face covering is required and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County S.P.C.A. or Masses at Saint Peter Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
