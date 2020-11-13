THERESA (RUIZ) SEFFERNICK, 47, of Fort Wayne, suddenly passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. It is with great sadness that the family makes this announcement. Theresa will be forever remembered by her sons, Justin Seffernick and Jordan Seffernick; daughter, Jessica Seffernick; their father, Thadd Seffernick; mother, Nancy Ruiz; brothers, Marc (Meg) Ruiz and Phillip (Kim) Schult; nephew, Nick Ruiz; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and longtime friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Ruiz. Services will be private. Theresa's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there. Arrangements entrusted to Siler Funeral Service.



