1/
THERESA (RUIZ) SEFFERNICK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THERESA (RUIZ) SEFFERNICK, 47, of Fort Wayne, suddenly passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. It is with great sadness that the family makes this announcement. Theresa will be forever remembered by her sons, Justin Seffernick and Jordan Seffernick; daughter, Jessica Seffernick; their father, Thadd Seffernick; mother, Nancy Ruiz; brothers, Marc (Meg) Ruiz and Phillip (Kim) Schult; nephew, Nick Ruiz; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and longtime friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Ruiz. Services will be private. Theresa's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there. Arrangements entrusted to Siler Funeral Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Siler Funeral Service
8632 Decatur Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46816
260.447.5948
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved