THOMAS A. DOUGHERTY, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Born Feb. 9, 1936, he was the son of Lyle and Mildred Dougherty. He retired from Slater Steel after 30 years, and was baptized for over 50 years as a Jehovah's Witness, much of which he served as a congregation elder and full time minister. He is survived by his two sons, Mike and Jeff; two daughters, Natalie and Jessica; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Sebastion. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Karen S. Ballou. Memorial service is 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 6427 Blackstone Drive, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020