THOMAS A. SCHULLER
THOMAS A. SCHULLER, 76, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Born in Decatur, Ind., he was the son of the late Oscar and Norma Schuller. Thomas served his country as a U.S. Navy veteran for 26 years. While on active duty, he was on the submarine tender USS Holland in Rota, Spain. During his working career Thomas also worked with Tokheim for 40 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed collecting antique Massey Ferguson Tractors. He also enjoyed classic Chevy cars, and steam trains. Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Beverly Schuller; children, Jennifer (Joseph Wills) Schuller and Jeremy Schuller; and brother, Roger (Brenda) Schuller. Thomas was preceded in death by his infant brother, Rolland Schuller. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family or St. Peter's Lutheran Church.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 1, 2020.
