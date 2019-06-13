THOMAS A. WATT (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss Rich. Anthems and I will be thinking of..."
    - Dan McCormack
  • "Denny and I thought Tom was one of the very best. Praying..."
    - Kayc Mykrantz
  • "Sherry and Family so sorry to hear of Toms passing you all..."
    - daniel ludwig
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46815
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home
4017 Maplecrest Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
4700 Vance Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
4700 Vance Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN
Obituary
THOMAS A. WATT, 71, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born March 26, 1948, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Richard and Gwendolyn Cavinder. Tom graduated from North Side High School and went on to obtain a Bachelor's degree from Indiana Wesleyan University, and a Master's degree from Associate Mennonite Seminary and also attended IPFW for a short time. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1969. He served as a United Methodist Pastor for 21 years retiring in 2013. Prior to his work as a pastor he worked at Lincoln Bank, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Peter Eckrich, and Three Rivers Software. He was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Surviving are his wife, Sherry Watt; children , Richard (Katie Swank) Watt and Laura (Kimani Scott) Watt. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Watt. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave, Fort Wayne, (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46815). Burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019
bullet World War II
Funeral Home Details
