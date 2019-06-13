THOMAS A. WATT, 71, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born March 26, 1948, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Richard and Gwendolyn Cavinder. Tom graduated from North Side High School and went on to obtain a Bachelor's degree from Indiana Wesleyan University, and a Master's degree from Associate Mennonite Seminary and also attended IPFW for a short time. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1969. He served as a United Methodist Pastor for 21 years retiring in 2013. Prior to his work as a pastor he worked at Lincoln Bank, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Peter Eckrich, and Three Rivers Software. He was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Surviving are his wife, Sherry Watt; children , Richard (Katie Swank) Watt and Laura (Kimani Scott) Watt. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Watt. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave, Fort Wayne, (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46815). Burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019