THOMAS ADRIAN WALLS, 70, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully in the early morning of Wednesday, April 4, 2020, at his home. Tom was born on Nov. 20, 1949 in Lansing, Mich., and spent most of his childhood in Aurora, Ohio. Tom moved to Fort Wayne in 1965 graduating from Snider High School in 1968. After high school, Tom attended Indiana University Bloomington where he earned a BA in communications. At IU, Tom became a brother in Chi Phi fraternity and in later years served in various capacities on a state and national levels, including building improvement initiatives, reunions and recruitment. In 1986, Tom received a MS in Public affairs. He retired as a city planner from the City of Fort Wayne in 2015 after many years of service. Tom enjoyed hiking, outdoors, and traveling, especially around Lake Michigan. Tom is also well known for his love of Fort Wayne sports including Komets hockey and Tin Caps baseball. He is survived by his wife, Elena; son, Bertrand; daughter, Katharine (Tim); two grandchildren, Olivia and Sydney; brother, Mark (Jane); and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life date to be determined due to current COVID restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The family requests memorial donations be directed to the Indiana Nature Conservancy. And please complete your 2020 census. https://www.nature.org/en-us/membership-and-giving/donate-to-our-mission/other-ways-to-give/honor-and-tribute-giving/
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2020