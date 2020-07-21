1/1
THOMAS ALAN MARSHALL
{ "" }
THOMAS ALAN MARSHALL, 75, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Stephen and Laura Marshall. Thomas was a 1963 graduate of South Side High School. He then earned his degree in Heating and Air Conditioning from Ivy Tech College. Thomas served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 and served one year in Vietnam. He married Diana L. Torok on April 22, 1972; she survives. Thomas worked for the Fort Wayne Fire Department for 31 1/2 years until his retirement. While on the fire department he was Captain and Pension Secretary for 16 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 47 and served on the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana Pension Board. Thomas enjoyed being with his family and friends, playing golf, traveling, and loved his dog Taz. Surviving are his children, Jim (Nancy) Marshall and Leslie LeCoque; grandchildren, Julie (Adam), Jessica (Chris), Samantha, William and Daniel; three great-grandchildren; brother, Stephen (Joan) Marshall; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
