THOMAS ALAN PANYARD, 82, of West Columbia, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. Born Feb. 26, 1938 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Thomas was the son of the late Alfred Francis and LaVel Catherine Blust Panyard. Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family, enjoyed shagging, and playing golf with his wife. Survivors include his wife, Mary Nell Swancey Panyard; children, Rebecca (Greg) Ewing, Laura (Scott) Clark, Thomas Alan (Elizabeth) Panyard, Jr., Timothy (Alicia) Panyard, Shelly (Tom) Koenig, Patricia (John) Sprague; stepsons, Randy (Chuck) Pender, Wayne (Marlene) Pender, and Michael Pender; 22 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Zion Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 226 Corley Mill Road, Lexington (SC 29072). Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 18, 2020.
