THOMAS ALLEN NEWPORT
THOMAS ALLEN NEWPORT, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Tom was the son of the late Frank and Geraldine Newport. He attended Saint Pete and Queen of Angels grade schools and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1962. Tom retired from International Harvester (Navistar), although this did not fully define Tom's professional career. Tom was a skilled carpenter and a licensed General Contractor who plied his trade for more than 50 years. Tom was always quick to offer his help for any projects his family or friends would need. He also loved to golf, play euchre, fish, and garden. Tom first met the love of his life, Mary Lou Brown, in the 8th grade and was married to her for almost 57 years. He is survived by her, his sons, Jeff (Ann) Newport and Mark (Monica Schmieman) Newport; daughter, Angie Withered; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Jerry (Caroline) Newport and Jim (Elaine) Newport; and sister-in-law, Lou Ann Newport. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Newport; and sister, Betty (Dave) Mullin. Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association - Greater Indiana Chapter. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 10, 2020.
