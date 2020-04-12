THOMAS C. SCHUCKEL, 87, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. Thomas served in the Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. He was a teacher of History with Fort Wayne Community Schools for 30 years until retirement in 1988 when he moved to Punta Gorda, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Lapp Schuckel; children, Marianne (Allen) Morgan, Sandi (David) Sowden, Linda (Neil) Gallagher, and James Schuckel; brother, Ronald Schuckel; 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril and Jeanette Schuckel; and daughter, Joanne (Ted, surviving) Williams. A celebration of his life will be held in Punta Gorda and Fort Wayne at a later date due to the Covid-19 virus. His ashes were interned at the Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery with his wife and children in attendance.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020