THOMAS "TOM" CORBIN ROBISON, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He had been a warrior fighting Neuro endocrine Cancer for five and a half years. Born June 15, 1948 in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of the late Harold and Elaine (Smith) Robison. He was a Monroeville High School graduate and attended Purdue University prior to serving in the U.S. Air Force in the 54th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron. He worked at General Electric and then worked as an electronics technician at ITT, Magnavox, Raytheon, and PPI. He was a member of the Air Weather Reconnaissance Association, Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, and the Monroeville American Legion. Tom enjoyed military Civil War and World War II history, genealogy, vintage cars, auto racing, and scale modeling. He also was a steam train enthusiast, and a C-130 expert. Surviving are his wife, Carol Robison of Ossian; daughters, Mandy (Joe) Lutz of Indianapolis and Missy (Brian) Behning of Craigville; grandchildren, Corbin Behning, Celia Behning, and Cooper Behning; brothers, Gary Robison and Max (Sandy) Robison, both of Fort Wayne; and sister, Luanne Hoffman of Monroeville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stan Robison. A private family service will be held. A Live Stream of the service will be on the Elzey Patterson Rodak Funeral Home Facebook Page at noon Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. A public gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials to honor the memory of Tom may be made to the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Robison family may be shared atwww.elzey-patterson-rodak.com