THOMAS D. PETERS, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Born Sept. 30, 1955, in Hicks-ville, Ohio, he was a son of the late Clarence and Esther (Dela-grange) Peters. Tom worked as a building contractor for over 50 years, and was currently working as a Home Inspector for Aardvark Home Inspections. Surviving are his wife of over 41 years, Patrice Peters; children, Brandon (Becky) Peters and Laura Peters, both of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Logan and Noli Peters; brother, Tim (Melissa) Peters of Harlan; sister, Jacki (Jim) Moore of New Haven; sister-in-law, Stephanie (Dwight) Coppolino of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law, Mark (Joe) Butler of Fort Wayne; as well as several nieces and nephews. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46825, or St. Vincent House, 2031 Dugan Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019