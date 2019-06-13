THOMAS D. PRESSLER (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry to hear about Tom. We will keep you in our..."
    - Andrea Holdorf
Service Information
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN
46788
(260)-238-4488
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

THOMAS D. PRESSLER, 66, of rural Spencerville, Ind., died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home. Born March 24, 1953, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Gene R. and Ruth E. (Pippen ger) Pressler. He married Charlene Day on July 16, 1977 in Fort Wayne. He was a retired truck driver from Conway / XPO Logistics of Fort Wayne. He loved boating, fishing, classic cars, fireworks and spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife, Charlene Pressler of Spencerville; daughter, Jamie (David) McMahon of Spencer ville; son, Danny McCormick of Churubusco, Ind.; grandchildren, Magdalena Pressler, Brendon Gamble and Aiden Mc Mahon; mother, Ruth Pressler of Columbia City, Ind.; brothers, Steve (Connie) Pressler of Columbia City, Ind., and Greg (Gidget) Pressler of Churubusco, Ind.; and sister-in-law, Patricia Pressler of Churubusco, Ind. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene R. Pressler; brother, Larry A. Pressler; and son, Jacob D. Pressler. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Carnahan - Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Pastor Jim Platner officiating. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Scipio Cemetery. Memorials to the family for funeral expenses. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.