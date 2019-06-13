THOMAS D. PRESSLER, 66, of rural Spencerville, Ind., died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home. Born March 24, 1953, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Gene R. and Ruth E. (Pippen ger) Pressler. He married Charlene Day on July 16, 1977 in Fort Wayne. He was a retired truck driver from Conway / XPO Logistics of Fort Wayne. He loved boating, fishing, classic cars, fireworks and spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife, Charlene Pressler of Spencerville; daughter, Jamie (David) McMahon of Spencer ville; son, Danny McCormick of Churubusco, Ind.; grandchildren, Magdalena Pressler, Brendon Gamble and Aiden Mc Mahon; mother, Ruth Pressler of Columbia City, Ind.; brothers, Steve (Connie) Pressler of Columbia City, Ind., and Greg (Gidget) Pressler of Churubusco, Ind.; and sister-in-law, Patricia Pressler of Churubusco, Ind. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene R. Pressler; brother, Larry A. Pressler; and son, Jacob D. Pressler. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Carnahan - Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Pastor Jim Platner officiating. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Scipio Cemetery. Memorials to the family for funeral expenses. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019