THOMAS DIXON, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Born in Elkhart, Ind., he was the son of the late Earl and Marianna Dixon. Thomas graduated from South Side High School. After serving in the Air Force, he graduated from GE Apprentice School and was an Engineer at Bowmar Instrument Corp. for 37 years. In retirement, he traveled all over Europe, spending time in Ireland, Spain, Morocco, Italy, and walked on the Great Wall of China. He is survived by his son, Terry (Karla); grandchildren, Heather (Gilbert Cardenas Jr.) and Sara (Shaun Brattain); great-grandchildren, Sam and Evelyn; and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mary Dixon; and sister, Nancy Murray. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens. The family requests memorial gifts in his name to Lutheran Life Villages.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2019