THOMAS E. "TOM" BRADSHAW, 57, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Tom was the son of the late Richard Bradshaw and Lois Johnson. Tom graduated from Paul Harding High School and earned his Culinary Arts degree from IVY Tech. He had been working as a carpenter for Mosaic Construction. On a perfect day, Tom would be in the kitchen cooking. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Surviving are his children, Thomas (Heather) Bradshaw and Nichole Bradshaw; mother, Lois Johnson; granddaughters, Erika Fritzgerald and McKenna McNulty; stepchildren, Matthew Haverstuhl, Taylor Haverstuhl and Mitchell Haverstuhl; brothers, Steven (Rose) Bradshaw, Jeffrey (Christine) Bradshaw and Richard (Karen) Bradshaw; sister-in-law, Jami Bradshaw; step siblings, Noel Johnson, Dan Johnson, Julie Godziela, and Sherri DeRemer; along with many nieces and nephews. Tom was also preceded in death by brother, David Bradshaw. Private family services. Memorials may be made to Riley Children's Hospital. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 9, 2019