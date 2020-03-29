THOMAS E. CABEEN, 70, of Columbia City, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born May 8, 1949, in Crawfords ville, Ind., he was a son of the late Richard and Betty (Caldwell) Cabeen. Tom was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Thomas is survived by his wife, Terri Cabeen; children, Erin (Christopher) Hicks, Scott (Beth) Cabeen and Mark (Abbi) Cabeen; stepchildren, Jon Zurbrick and Leslie (Jeremy) Luther; 14 grandchildren, three sisters; a brother; and beloved cats, Charlie and Jake. Private family services will be held. Final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Whitley County Humane Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020