THOMAS E. GOLDTHWAITE, 92, passed Friday, May 3, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Francis and Eleanor Gold thwaite. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the Philippines and Korea. Tom was a retired truck driver, driving for Commercial Motor Freight of Indiana and Dana Truck Fleet. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star. He is survived by son, Steve (Sheila) Goldthwaite; granddaughter, Andrea (Michael) King; and a great-grand-pup, Molly. He was also preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife of 73 years, Donna; and all siblings, Marian Kreigh, Francis Fletcher, Patricia Stevens, Edith Lloyd, Murray and Jackson Goldthwaite. Memorial Service is 11 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior to the service. Preferred memorials are to the Allen County SPCA, 4914 Hanna St., Fort Wayne. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2019