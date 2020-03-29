Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS E. KLEBER. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS E. KLEBER, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 25, 1927, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Frank and Gertrude Kleber. Tom graduated from Central Catholic High School and served his country in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was the president of the Medical Business Bureau Inc. of Indiana for 40 years, retiring in 2014, and was recipient of the "Sagamore of the Wabash". He was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, American Legion Post 330 in New Haven and The Fort Wayne Central Lions Club. Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas (Pamela) Kleber Jr. of Fort Wayne, Jerome E. (Kimberly) Kleber of Largo, Fla., and Terrence (Dianne) Kleber of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Mary Jo (Michael) Bair of Fort Wayne; sister, Joan (Robert) Hanke of New Haven; brother, Phill (Fay) Kleber of Garrett, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, and six great- grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Alice Kleber; brothers, Paul Kleber and Raymond Kleber; and sisters, Irene Jehl, Doris Lauer and Jean Ellison. Due to the coronavirus, a funeral Mass in Tom's honor will be at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road at a later date. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Building Fund, Masses or the Fort Wayne Central Lions Club. To sign the online guest book, visit



THOMAS E. KLEBER, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 25, 1927, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Frank and Gertrude Kleber. Tom graduated from Central Catholic High School and served his country in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was the president of the Medical Business Bureau Inc. of Indiana for 40 years, retiring in 2014, and was recipient of the "Sagamore of the Wabash". He was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, American Legion Post 330 in New Haven and The Fort Wayne Central Lions Club. Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas (Pamela) Kleber Jr. of Fort Wayne, Jerome E. (Kimberly) Kleber of Largo, Fla., and Terrence (Dianne) Kleber of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Mary Jo (Michael) Bair of Fort Wayne; sister, Joan (Robert) Hanke of New Haven; brother, Phill (Fay) Kleber of Garrett, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, and six great- grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Alice Kleber; brothers, Paul Kleber and Raymond Kleber; and sisters, Irene Jehl, Doris Lauer and Jean Ellison. Due to the coronavirus, a funeral Mass in Tom's honor will be at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road at a later date. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Building Fund, Masses or the Fort Wayne Central Lions Club. To sign the online guest book, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close