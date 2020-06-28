THOMAS E. KLEBER
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS E. KLEBER, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, March 24, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 25, 1927, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Frank and Gertrude Kleber. Tom graduated from Central Catholic High School and served his country in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was the president of the Medical Business Bureau Inc. of Indiana for 40 years, retiring in 2014 and was recipient of the "Sagamore of the Wabash". He was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, American Legion Post 330 of New Haven and the Fort Wayne Central Lions Club. Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas (Pamela) Kleber Jr. of Fort Wayne, Jerome E. (Kimberly) Kleber of Largo, Fla., and Terrence (Dianne) Kleber of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Mary Jo (Michael) Bair of Fort Wayne; sister, Joan (Robert) Hanke of New Haven, Ind.; brother, Phill (Fay) Kleber of Garrett, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Alice Kleber; brothers, Paul Kleber and Raymond Kleber; and sisters, Irene Jehl, Doris Lauer and Jean Ellison. A Funeral Mass in Tom's honor is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Face covering is required and social distancing will be followed. Entombment was in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Building Fund, Masses or the Fort Wayne Central Lions Club. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Rosary
06:30 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved