THOMAS E. KLEBER, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, March 24, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 25, 1927, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Frank and Gertrude Kleber. Tom graduated from Central Catholic High School and served his country in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was the president of the Medical Business Bureau Inc. of Indiana for 40 years, retiring in 2014 and was recipient of the "Sagamore of the Wabash". He was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, American Legion Post 330 of New Haven and the Fort Wayne Central Lions Club. Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas (Pamela) Kleber Jr. of Fort Wayne, Jerome E. (Kimberly) Kleber of Largo, Fla., and Terrence (Dianne) Kleber of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Mary Jo (Michael) Bair of Fort Wayne; sister, Joan (Robert) Hanke of New Haven, Ind.; brother, Phill (Fay) Kleber of Garrett, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Alice Kleber; brothers, Paul Kleber and Raymond Kleber; and sisters, Irene Jehl, Doris Lauer and Jean Ellison. A Funeral Mass in Tom's honor is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Face covering is required and social distancing will be followed. Entombment was in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Building Fund, Masses or the Fort Wayne Central Lions Club. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.