KLEBER, THOMAS E.: A Funeral Mass in Tom's honor is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Face covering is required and social distancing will be followed.



