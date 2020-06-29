KLEBER, THOMAS E.: A Funeral Mass in Tom's honor is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Face covering is required and social distancing will be followed.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jun. 29 to Jul. 3, 2020.