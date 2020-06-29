THOMAS E. KLEBER
KLEBER, THOMAS E.: A Funeral Mass in Tom's honor is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Face covering is required and social distancing will be followed.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jun. 29 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
