THOMAS E. KURTZ, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at The Cedars, Leo. Born in Milan Township, Allen County, Ind., he was the son of the late Ralph E. and Erlena (Yerks) Kurtz. Tom was a lifelong and active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Harlan, Ind. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and farmed with his brothers, John and George for over 50 years. He served many organizations including the Maumee / Milan Township and several East Allen County School Boards for 24 years, the Harlan Memorial Cemetery Board for 45 years, the Harlan Lions Club for over 50 years, and the Harlan Community Association for several years. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Dorothy; sons, Van Kurtz of Buffalo, N.Y., and Philip (Verna) Kurtz of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Christopher (Julie) Kurtz of New Haven and Kirstin (P. Thomas) Pinit of Portland, Ore.; great grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaitlyn and Jacob Kurtz, Casey and Griffin Pinit of Portland, Ore.; and brothers, John and George Kurtz. He was also preceded in death by his infant daughter, Theresa Susanne Kurtz; and siblings, Robert Kurtz, Marjorie Klopfenstein, Mary Catherine Klopfenstein, Doris DeLong, and Helen Lantz. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 18330 St. Rd. 37, Harlan, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Don Delagrange officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the church. Burial in Harlan Memorial Cemetery, Harlan. Preferred memorials are to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, the Harlan Community Association, or Harlan Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences,



740 State Rd 930 E

New Haven , IN 46774

