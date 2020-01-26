THOMAS E. KURTZ, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Herbert and Pauline (Hoover) Kurtz. Thomas was an engineer and retired from Magna vox Corp. He is survived by son, Tim Kurtz of South Bend; daughters, Theresa (Rick) Tindall of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Angie (Matt) Miller of Leo, Ind.; and son, John (Cindy) Kurtz of Leo, Ind.; as well as seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynne (Conkle) Kurtz; and brother, Ron Kurtz. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 7308 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Preferred memorials to the Church or J.D.R.F. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Pine Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road. To sign the online guestbook visit www. mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020