THOMAS (TOM) EDWARD BUCHAN, 84, of Warsaw, passed on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Mason Health Care. Born Aug. 20, 1934 in the family farmhouse in Rome City, Ind., he was a son of Ralph and Mary Buchan (Waltenburg). Tom joined the U.S. Army in 1953 and became a Chief Radio Operator managing 28 men in his unit in Germany. He had many jobs over his lifetime from being a butter boy on a dairy route to driving trucks delivering all over the U.S. He had successful businesses in his lifetime: Buchan TV Repair of Orlando Fla., Tiger Wrecker Service and Buchan Electric in Warsaw, from which he retired in 1996. He lived a full life with his many hobbies and affiliations. He was a member of Warsaw Masonic Lodge 73, a member of the Fort Wayne Valley Scottish Rite, Mizpah Shrine of Kosciusko County, Shrine Club and Shriners Mini- Bike Patrol, a member of ARRL, Hoosier Lakes Amateur Radio Club, American Legion and NRA. Tom was an avid Ham Radio operator (N9AL) working with Salvation Army, American Legion, National Weather Service, among several others, helping with natural disasters all over the world. He enjoyed playing piano, building and programming computers, repairing antique toys, building R/C planes, boats, and helicopters, enjoying and watching his grandchildren play sports and going to dance recitals. He is survived by his brothers, Robert James "Jim" (Jeanie) Buchan of New Haven, Ind., Jerry (Audrey) Buchan, and Bert "Butch" (Cecilia) Buchan of Fort Wayne, Ind. Also surviving are his children, David Buchan of Warsaw, Deborah (Andrew) O'Connell of Mentone, Denise (Bill) Keller of Winona Lake, Ryan Buchan of Warsaw, and JoAnn Buchan of Warsaw; eight grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. A memorial service is 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, in the Warsaw Masonic Lodge, Warsaw, Ind. Military Honors to follow by American Legion Post 49 and V.F.W. Post 1126. Arrangements are entrusted to McHatton- Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw. Donations in his memory can be made by mail to , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago (IL 60707).

