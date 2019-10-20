THOMAS EDWARD HOSIER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS EDWARD HOSIER.
Service Information
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46835
(260)-485-8500
Obituary
Send Flowers

THOMAS EDWARD HOSIER, 86, of Spencerville, Ind., passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Dupunt Hospital. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the St. Peters Endowment Fund or the Allen County S.P.C.A. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermiller.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 485-8500
funeral home direction icon