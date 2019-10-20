THOMAS EDWARD HOSIER, 86, of Spencerville, Ind., passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Dupunt Hospital. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the St. Peters Endowment Fund or the Allen County S.P.C.A. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermiller.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019