THOMAS EDWARD KOCH, 70, of rural Columbia City, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, 10:36 p.m., at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Born Aug. 1, 1950, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Robert and Portia (Heidrich) Koch. Growing up in Fort Wayne, he attended Cathedral Elementary and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1968. On Oct. 10, 1970, he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Louise Runkle. They made their home in Allen County near Churubusco. In 1998, they moved to Crooked Lake, Whitley County. He began his work career at International Harvester, Fort Wayne, until their closure. He then went to work for J-B Tool & Die, Fort Wayne for 30 years where he was a maintenance mechanic. He was a member of the St. John's Bosco Catholic Church, Churubusco. Always enjoying the outdoors, he liked camping and traveled throughout the western states and Canada. For many years, the family made an annual camping trip to the Canadian side of Lake Superior. After the children were raised, he and his wife made a camping trip to Alaska. He delighted in being on the water at his home lake. Remembered as a loving and caring father, he adored his grandchildren, and they became the joy of his life. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra; two daughters, Neysa (Stacy) Hess, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and Stephanie (Cortland) Ratliff of Fishers; grandchildren, Gabriel and Katarina Hess, Ella and Adelyn Ratliff; step-grandchildren, Amber Hess and Cory Joiner; his beloved St. Bernard, Hazel; and siblings, Larry (Jane) Koch of Florida, Jerry (Dorothy) Koch of Fort Wayne and Judy (Sam) Lashure of Monroeville. A memorial service with burial at the Catholic Cemetery, Columbia City, will be held at a later date. Memorials in Tom's honor are to St. John's Bosco Catholic Church, Churubusco.