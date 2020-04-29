THOMAS EUGENE GORDON, 80, of Adams Lake, Wolcottville, and formerly of Fort Wayne, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army. He retired from Slater Steel in Fort Wayne in 2002. Surviving are his wife, Barb (Kortum) Gordon; four children, Shelly (Ben) Beard, Chris (Danielle Lackey) Gordon, Tim Gordon, and Dr. Jean Hitchcock; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Beverly (Joe) Allen. Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be planned for a later date. Continue to check the funeral home's website for service details. Preferred memorials are to Messiah Lutheran Church, 2955 E 700 S, Wolcottville, IN 46795 or Parkview Noble Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville is assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2020