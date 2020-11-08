THOMAS EUGENE SCHRADER, joined his Heavenly Father on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, All Souls' Day, feeling the love of his family. Wife, Marjorie Lou, was the love of his life ever since they met on the beach at Pokagon State Park. Marjorie always recalls asking her friends, "Who is that good looking guy?" Tom and Margie celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary this past summer on the patio at Orchard Point Health Campus, while family gathered outside to watch them celebrate their love for each other. Tom was a proud Central Catholic graduate. He was known as an avid reader of non-fiction and is described by many as a self-taught expert on many subjects, especially that of history. He enjoyed many sunrises and sunsets (with a good beer) on Adams Lake. Working until the ripe age of 80, Tom covered many road miles as he was seen driving for Parrot Packaging Company and more recently Sherwood Distributors. His last job was making sure his wife, Margie, was well cared for and had everything she needed. This past year, they resided together at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville, Ind., where they enjoyed the "people" fellow residents, the staff, food, and activities. The family will be forever grateful for the loving care received. Surviving are his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Carolyn (Tim) Moeller; sons, Robert (Charlene) Schrader, Richard Schrader and Thomas A. Schrader; grandchildren, Angela (Michael) Finefrock, Jennifer (Jayson) Snyder, Matthew (Katie) Moeller, and Evan Maher; and great-grandchildren, Kayne, Izzy, Meagan, Hayden, Kate, and Ellie. "Tom's grandchildren doted on him and he loved them very much!" He is also survived by sisters, Joan and Sharon; and sister-in-law, Sally. Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Maury; and parents, Maurice and Anna Schrader. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and a Book Share Library Box, in honor of Tom, to be placed at Adams Lake. Memorials in honor of Tom's caregivers at Orchard Point Health Campus, 702 North Sawyer Road, Kendallville, Ind.