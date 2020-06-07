THOMAS F. "TOM" COONEY III
THOMAS "TOM" F. COONEY III, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Thomas Jr. and Vivien Cooney. Tom worked 18 years in the banking industry for QSI and previously with Mosler Incorporated for 22 years. He will be remembered for his love of music, playing in several local bands. He also enjoyed barefoot water skiing at the lake with his family and friends. Tom is survived by his wife of 32 years, Molly Cooney of Fort Wayne; son, Casey Cooney of Sarasota, Fla.; sisters, Patricia (Dan) Vought of Fort Wayne and Cheri (Jack) Freiburger of Findlay, Ohio; nieces, Laura, Nicolle and Corinne; and nephew, Dan. A prayer service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Resurrection will be held at a later date at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to Matthew 25 Clinic or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
