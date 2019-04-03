Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS G. "TOM" YORK. View Sign

THOMAS G. "TOM" YORK, of Columbia City, formerly of Fort Wayne, died on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born July 7, 1941, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late George and Helen York. Tom was a dedicated man of the community that he served as a pharmacist, a reserve police officer, a Freemason, a man of faith, a conversationalist, and an active community volunteer. After graduating from Purdue University, Tom was a Pharmacist of over 48 years working for Osco's, Hook's, Revco, CVS, and Meijer before retiring in 2010. He served the community as a Fort Wayne Reserve Police Officer retiring after 20 years of service, in 1999, having served in a variety of ranks including Captain. As a Mason, Tom was a Past Master of Home Lodge 342, and a member of Summit City Lodge 170, the Scottish Rite and Mizpah Shrine. Tom was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Columbia City. As a community volunteer, he was a Boy Scout leader, a board member for the Tippecanoe Watershed Foundation, a Past President and board member of the Northern Indiana Pharmacist Association, Chairman of the Upper Tippecanoe River and Lake Association, and Vice President and board member of the Crooked Lake Association. Tom enjoyed a fondness of boating, hunting, fishing, shooting and traveling. He is survived by his wife, Welma (Meyer-Poer); sons, Gary (Zeny) York of Oakland and Tony (Colleen) York of Las Vegas; daughters, Christine Poer of Kendallville and Jennifer (Eric) Mansor of Oak Harbor, Ohio; brother, David (Connie) York; sister, Barbara Flynn of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandsons. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Laura; sister, Carol Tutwiler; and granddaughter, Brittany. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be immediately following the funeral at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1605 Center St., Auburn. Memorials to the Community Foundation of Whitley County designated to "The Crooked Lake Conservation Fund" or Tippecanoe Watershed Foundation. To sign the online guestbook, please visit,



