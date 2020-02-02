THOMAS GLIDDEN THORNBURY, 88, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. on Hilton Head Island. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 5, 1931, he was a son of the late Gertrude Glidden and P. L. Thornbury. He graduated from Miami (OH) University and University of Michigan law school and also served in the U.S. Naval Reserve, ending as a Lieutenant. He worked as an attorney in the insurance industry for Lincoln National Life in Fort Wayne, rising to Vice President and General Counsel, and the Hartford Insurance Group, where he retired from in 1992 as Director of Taxes. Upon retirement, he continued to enjoy his love of sailing and travel, moving to Hilton Head Island from Connecticut in 1995. He is survived by his wife, Lorene C. Thornbury; children, Jane Thornbury (Keith) Baas and Thomas L. (Debra) Thornbury; stepchildren, Kenneth (Carrie) Coquillette and David (Romy) Coquillette; three grandchildren, and five step-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Cynthia Schrock Thornbury; brother, Dr. John R. Thornbury; and son, David B. Thornbury. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Memorials may be made to the St. Andrew by-the-Sea UMC Endowment Fund, Compassus Hospice Angel Fund, or Miami University. www.Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020