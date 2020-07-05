THOMAS GRAYAM DYER, 63, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in Kokomo, Ind., he was a son of the late Robert and Joann Dyer (Cumm -ing). Tom graduated from Western High School in Russiaville, Ind. in 1974, earned his Bachelor's Degree from Wabash College in 1978 and his Master of Divinity Degree in 1991 from Denver Seminary. Tom was a lifelong athlete and avid cyclist. He was devoted to Biblical studies, and the ministry of Celebrate Recovery. Through this ministry, he affected many lives by teaching, leading, and counseling others. He is survived by his loving wife, Peg, of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Sarah (David) Lowry of Muncie; brothers, James (Susan) Dyer, Jason (Jean) Dyer, both of Indianapolis; and sister, Elizabeth Dyer and her husband Eli Abou Chedid of Beirut, Lebanon. The Funeral Service is 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. with social distancing being observed. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Celebrate Recovery at Pathway Community Church or Wabash College. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes.