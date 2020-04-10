THOMAS H. "TOM" HEINE, 57, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born July 18, 1962, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Harold and Helen (Bubb) Heine. He was a 1980 graduate of Paul Harding High School. He worked for MacDonald Machinery for 25 years, MacAllister Machinery for six years, and ended his career with RPM Machinery. Surviving family include his wife of 38 years, Melissa (Heck) Heine; children, Andrea (Zack) Donahue and Bryan (Tiffany) Heine; two granddaughters; one grandson; and sisters, Susan Heine, Karen (Chuck Schroeder) Heine and Janice Bryan. A private family service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Arrangements by Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2020