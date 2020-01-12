Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS H. POWELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS H. POWELL, 75, of Cloverdale, Ind., passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his family's home. Born Dec. 3, 1944, in Oakland, Calif., he was the son of Joseph H. and Fern Powell. His family had settled in Missouri and he had eventually met his wife Carlene Baldwin. They married in Kansas on Sept. 3, 1967. Tom's family moved to Fort Wayne due to a job transfer and eventually another job transfer to Fort Smith, Ark. Tom worked in a lumber store his entire life and loved wood working. He retired from Sutherland Lumber and Lowe's by 2012. Tom had been widowed since 2014 and returned to Indiana in 2015 with family. Tom loved to fish and enjoyed watching nature go by. Tom and Carlene have two children, Tony of Fort Wayne and Mary of Cloverdale, Ind. Mary's family includes a husband, Jim and children, Zachary of Cloverdale and Samantha (Matt) Shiveley of Seattle, Wash. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Glenn Smith; and two nieces, Brooke and Jamie Smith. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carlene Baldwin; and sister, JoAnn Smith. His ashes will be spread over the family pond in Cloverdale during a celebration of life ceremony in the spring. Arrangements by Samaritan Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at

