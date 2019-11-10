Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS H. SADLER. View Sign Service Information Myers Funeral Home 415 N Lee Street Markle , IN 46770 (260)-758-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS H. SADLER, 78, of Markle, formerly of Uniondale, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, 11:24 a.m., at his residence surrounded by his family. Tom was a 1959 graduate of Lafayette Central High School. He was a member of Markle Church of Christ and the Zanesville Lions Club. Tom had worked in heavy construction for John Dehner, Inc. for over 40 years. He enjoyed being creative in making playful events for his family and friends and also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an exceptionally loving husband, father and grandpa "Poppy". Tom was known for his generosity, fun-loving spirit, and was an example of Christian faith for all who knew him. Born Feb. 9, 1941, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Harley R. and Irene M. (Rushart) Sadler. He was united in marriage to Louise Bradbury on July 9, 1960 in Zanesville; she survives. Additional survivors include three daughters, Christine A. Patton of Fort Wayne, Dana L. (Rick) Hoopingarner of Bluffton and Gaye L. (Chad) McMillan of Uniondale; three sisters, Janeece St. John of Fort Wayne, Lucy (Jacques) Thibeault of Fort Wayne and Debi (Joe) Hall of Fort Wayne; a sister-in-law, Peggy Sadler of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Roger Sadler. Memorial service is 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., Markle, Ind., with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the church. Interment will be at the Hoverstock Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Zanesville Lions Club or Heart to Heart Hospice both c/o Myers Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Markle, IN 46770. To sign Mr. Sadler's online guest registry, visit

