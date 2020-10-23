THOMAS J. BALDWIN, 78, of Hoagland, Ind., Allen County, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Adams Heritage in Mon roeville. Born Aug. 1, 1942, in Van Wert, Ohio, he was the son of the late Harold W. Baldwin and Olive A. (Bechtol) Baldwin. Tom married Connie Bidlack on Nov. 17, 1962, in Grover Hill, Ohio. Tom was a graduate of Hoagland Jackson High School in 1960. He worked for Shambaugh and Sons in Fort Wayne for 27 years, and then worked at Wagner-Meinert for 12 years and East Allen Community School as a Courier for over 14 years. He was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 166. Survivors include his wife, Connie Baldwin of Hoagland, Ind.; daughters, Angela (Chris) Wyss of New Haven, Ind., Shari (Brent) Hegerfeld of Hoagland, Ind., and Christie (Todd) Wright of Plainfield, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Erica (Rusty) Clark, Stephanie (Alex) O'Shaughnessey, Thomas (Darcy) Wyss, Cody (Serena) Hegerfeld, Mitchel (Hannah) Wyss, Weston Hegerfeld, Andrea Wright, Derek Wright, and Daryn Wright; eight great-grandchildren; nephew, Mark Permann; and niece, Julie Permann. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Permann. In light of COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials to Hoagland Fire Department. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com