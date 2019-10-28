Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS J. BLEE. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS J. BLEE, 89, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Jan. 29, 1930 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Robert and Agnes (Becker) Blee. He graduated from Central Catholic High School. In 1951 he graduated from Indiana University Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa, and married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Grothouse. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1953 at the rank of Sergeant. He joined the General Electric Company's Advertising and Sales Promotion Department in Schenectady, N.Y., and later the Fuller & Smith & Ross Advertising Agency in Cleveland and Chicago. He returned to Fort Wayne to join Bonsib Advertising, where he served for over 20 years and became President in 1966. He attended Indiana University School of Law from 1972 to 1974, entered private practice, and was a founder of the law firm Burt, Blee, Hawk, and Sutton in 1979. This firm is currently Burt, Blee, Dixon, Sutton, and Bloom, LLP, where he was a partner until 2000 when he became "of counsel" and then retired in 2015. His many charitable, religious, and civic activities included Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, Citizens for Decency Through Law, and St. Thomas More Society. He served as President, Director, or Chairman of the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce, the Bishop's Diocesan Appeal, the St. Joseph Medical Center Board of Trustees, Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee, Diocesan Finance Committee, The Catholic League, National Law Center for Children and Families, Bishop Dwenger High School Board of Education, Fort Wayne Advertising Club, Quest Club, and Fort Wayne Executive Council of City of Hope. He served on Our Sunday Visitor Board of Directors for over 37 years. He was inducted into the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem in 2012. He was a long-time member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and more recently a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Parish. Thomas is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis Blee; a daughter, Kathleen M (Pam) Blee of Pittsburgh, Pa.; three sons, Timothy R (Kathleen) Blee of Washington, Michael T (Sue) Blee of Fort Wayne, Ind., Thomas M (Marcy) Blee of Fort Wayne, Ind.; a sister, Nancy (Joyce) Blee of The Villages, Fla.; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Thomas was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Sunday Visitor,



