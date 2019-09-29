THOMAS J. DAVIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS J. DAVIS.
Service Information
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN
46737
(260)-495-2915
Obituary
Send Flowers

THOMAS J. DAVIS, 90, of Hudson, Ind., and formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Born on March 20, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio, he married Marilyn J. Berkeypile in 1954. Together they owned Davis Beauty Salon for many years before retiring and moving to Florida. He is survived by his son, Thomas (Linda Achenbach) Davis; daughter, Gerri (Tim) Morris; and son, Michael (Sharon Thompson) Davis; a brother, Jerry Davis; nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn; and brothers, Jack, Larry, and Patrick. As per his wishes, there will be no official funeral arrangements. Condolences to the family may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fremont, IN   (260) 495-2915
funeral home direction icon