THOMAS J. DAVIS, 90, of Hudson, Ind., and formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Born on March 20, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio, he married Marilyn J. Berkeypile in 1954. Together they owned Davis Beauty Salon for many years before retiring and moving to Florida. He is survived by his son, Thomas (Linda Achenbach) Davis; daughter, Gerri (Tim) Morris; and son, Michael (Sharon Thompson) Davis; a brother, Jerry Davis; nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn; and brothers, Jack, Larry, and Patrick. As per his wishes, there will be no official funeral arrangements. Condolences to the family may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019