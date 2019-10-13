THOMAS J. EMENHISER, 69, of New Haven, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Tom worked for Tokheim Corporation for over 30 years. Tom loved his family and was passionate and enjoyed helping coach his sons' athletics. He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Marc (Georgi) and Matthew (Marli); stepsons, Scott (Katie) McClellan and Mark McClellan; three grandchildren; and the mother of his sons, Joyce. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Signature Health Care or Heart to Heart Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019