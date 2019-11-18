THOMAS J. KRIDER SR., 80, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Nov. 20, 1938, he was a son of the late Wendall and Alma Krider. He retired from Conrail and then was the owner of Fair Deal Auto Sales for 19 years. Thomas was a member of American Legion Post 47. He is survived by his children, Jeffery L Krider of Indianapolis, Ind., Laura Shrader, Sherry (Brent) Poorman, Kimberly (Randy) Lawrence, all of Fort Wayne, Thomas "TJ" Krider of Grand Rapids. Mich.; companion, Diane Bullard of Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Thomas was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna "Ginny" Krider; daughter, Cynthia Krider; brother, Alan Krider; sisters, Marilyn Krider, Joan Welty; and his dog, Chico. Funeral Service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery Fort Wayne, Ind. Preferred memorials may be made to Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 18, 2019