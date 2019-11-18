Thomas J. Krider Sr. (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Ron Loy
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this..."
    - David & Jody Wiedenhoeft
  • "You will be missed dad I love you bunches"
    - Georgia Palmer
  • "So sad to lose my Father but he is in peace now.He will be..."
    - Kim Lawrence
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Obituary
THOMAS J. KRIDER SR., 80, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Nov. 20, 1938, he was a son of the late Wendall and Alma Krider. He retired from Conrail and then was the owner of Fair Deal Auto Sales for 19 years. Thomas was a member of American Legion Post 47. He is survived by his children, Jeffery L Krider of Indianapolis, Ind., Laura Shrader, Sherry (Brent) Poorman, Kimberly (Randy) Lawrence, all of Fort Wayne, Thomas "TJ" Krider of Grand Rapids. Mich.; companion, Diane Bullard of Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Thomas was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna "Ginny" Krider; daughter, Cynthia Krider; brother, Alan Krider; sisters, Marilyn Krider, Joan Welty; and his dog, Chico. Funeral Service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery Fort Wayne, Ind. Preferred memorials may be made to Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 18, 2019
Funeral Home Details