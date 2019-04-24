THOMAS J. LAUER, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Frank and Marie Lauer. Tom proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was an active member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church where he actively volunteered and also served as usher. Tom was an avid woodworker. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Lauer of Fort Wayne; children, Lorell (David) Urbahns of West Chester, Pa., Christopher Lauer of Fort Wayne, Adam (Karen) Lauer of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Erin (Christopher) Lowden of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; and sister, Mary (Bob) Bartlett. Tom was also preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Lauer and Richard Lauer. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with a Rosary service at 5:30 p.m. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Queen of Angels Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019