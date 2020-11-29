THOMAS JAMES CASABURO, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Born April 30, 1940, he was the son of James and Jean Casaburo. He grew up in Highland, N.Y., with his sister, Shelly He graduated from Highland High School in 1957. From there enrolled in the United States Marine Corps while attending St. Peters College in Jersey City, N.J. Tom was a lieutenant in the U.S.M.C. for three years. After proudly serving his country he went into law enforcement, joining the FBI in 1963. He served in the FBI offices of Washington, D.C., Jacksonville Fla., Indianapolis, Ind., and Fort Wayne. He and his beloved wife Sharon married Oct. 2, 1965. In 1970, Tom and Sharon moved their family to Fort Wayne where Tom became the Chief of Police and Fire and Safety Director. After many years of service to the community, in 1977, he decided to give the restaurant business a try with his good friend Jimmy D'Angelo. Their passion for Italian food and serving their community was the beginning of Casa Restaurants. After years and years of hard work, Tom and Sharon enjoyed their retirement in Florida for many years. Tom loved spending time with his grandchildren. He loved good food and good libations. And as good friend said, "If you had Tommy as a friend; you had a friend for life." Tom was an incredible father to his three boys, Jim, T and Chris. As well as a wonderful "Pop Pop" to his 11 grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon (Engelhard) Casaburo; sister, Shelly (Casaburo) DeWitt; sons, James T. Casaburo, Thomas A. Casaburo and Christopher P. Casaburo; and grandchildren, Gianna, Trey, Chase, Cali, Tori, Taylor, Hannah, Carter, Mia, Joey, and Anthony. Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father. Jean (Passanando) Casaburo and James Casaburo.



