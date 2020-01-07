THOMAS KUTINA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS KUTINA.
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Obituary
Send Flowers

THOMAS KUTINA, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Born Oct 9, 1942, he studied engineering at Fenn College in Cleveland, Ohio and owned and operated Computer Corner for over 25 years. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marilyn; brothers, Donald (Donna) Kutina, Raymond Kutina; step-children, Joseph (Lisa) Gruss, Robert Gruss, and Ann Marie Walker; five step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law, Maureen Haines. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial to follow service at Concordia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rescue Mission.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.