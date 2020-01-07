THOMAS KUTINA, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Born Oct 9, 1942, he studied engineering at Fenn College in Cleveland, Ohio and owned and operated Computer Corner for over 25 years. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marilyn; brothers, Donald (Donna) Kutina, Raymond Kutina; step-children, Joseph (Lisa) Gruss, Robert Gruss, and Ann Marie Walker; five step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law, Maureen Haines. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial to follow service at Concordia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rescue Mission.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 7, 2020