THOMAS L. "TOM" BEEZLEY

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
THOMAS "TOM" L. BEEZLEY, 74, of Churubusco, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Joyce Beezley; children, Tommy (LeAnne) Beezley and Teresa (Rodney) Bufkin; sisters, Linda (George) Mitchell, Brenda Martin and Jann (Dan) Chupp; six grandchildren, Trenten, Jenna, Brook, Shelbe, AJ and Kaiden; and one great-grandson. Remi. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lore Lee Sherman. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in the Stringtown Cemetery in Kimmell. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 25, 2020
