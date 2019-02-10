Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS L. BOSSERMAN. View Sign

THOMAS L. BOSSERMAN, 77, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Sept. 28, 1941, he was a son of the late Gerald and Margaret Bosser man. He was a retired chemist for the City of Fort Wayne and a veteran of the United States Army. He was an Eagle Scout and then Scout Master for more than 40 years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking and camping. He was also an amateur photographer and always had his camera with him. He was a lifelong member of Beacon Heights Church of Brethren and helped with several disaster relief missions. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Jackie (Tom) Yarde, Matt Bosserman, and Heather Bosserman; three grandchildren, Ethan (Marissa) Hood, Rachel (Kaleb) Wagner, and Madison Bosserman; two great-granddaughters; and brother, Bob (Carol) Bosserman. Celebration of life service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren. Calling is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd. Private burial in Highland Park Cemetery and Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren or Boy Scouts of America. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley

