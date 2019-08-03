Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS L. DREW. View Sign Service Information Smith & Sons Funeral Home 207 N Main St Columbia City , IN 46725 (260)-244-7601 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Smith & Sons Funeral Home 207 N Main St Columbia City , IN 46725 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith & Sons Funeral Home 207 N Main St Columbia City , IN 46725 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Smith & Sons Funeral Home 207 N Main St Columbia City , IN 46725 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS L. DREW, 84, formerly of Columbia City, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 8:44 a.m. at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, where he had been a resident for the past three and a half years. Born July 13, 1935 in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of the late Thurman and Mary (Bauman) Drew. His formative years were spent in the Decatur area where he graduated in 1953 from Monmouth High School in Adams County. Tom furthered his education at Ball State University, Muncie, earning his BS and Master's in Education. On June 29, 1957, he was united in marriage to Marilyn V. Jaberg. The couple always made their home in Columbia City. In 1958, Tom started teaching drafting, wood working, and industrial arts at Columbia City Joint High School. In 1964, he transferred to South Whitley High School where he taught for three years, then returned to Columbia City Joint High School where he became an administrative assistant. He retired in 1990. Additionally, Tom was an insurance agent for Columbus Life from 1957 to 2013. A past president of the Old Settlers Day Association, Tom was also a member of Columbia City Masonic Blue Lodge 189, Mizpah Shrine, Columbia City United Methodist Church and Rotary International. He served on the Whitley County Hospital Board and was an over 25-gallon blood donor to the American Red Cross Bloodmobile. He volunteered countless hours helping organize local bloodmobiles. Tom built his family home and loved woodworking and lawn work. He was most passionate about time spent with family, delighting in taking his grandchildren to Disney World. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn; two sons, Brent (Tami) Drew, and Scott (Elaine) Drew, both of Columbia City; a daughter, Cynthia (Dan) Frye of Logansport; grandchildren, Gia, Dane, Leah and Molly Drew, all of Columbia City, Katie Clements of Denver, Colo., Dustin Clements of Nashville, Tenn., and Clayton (KyLeigh) Frye and Krista Frye of Logansport; great-grandsons, Coban and Kade Parker of Columbia City; two sisters, Marjorie Gilliom of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Jane Heller of Weslaco, Texas; and a brother, Robert E. (Bertha) Drew of Zeeland, Mich. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to the or Columbia City United Methodist Church Building Fund. Condolences may be sent to



