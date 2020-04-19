THOMAS L. ELDER (1945 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "RIP Uncle Tom will miss you but I so happy you got your new..."
    - Marilyn & Ray Pilling
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

THOMAS L. ELDER, 75, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020. Born Feb. 26, 1945 at Fancy Farm, Ky., he was a son of the late John and May Elder. He worked at International Paper of Fort Wayne for 35 years. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Violet (Susie) Elder; four sons, Robert (Bob), John, James (Elena), Jeremy (Clarissa); three daughters, Melissa (Mike) Woods, Christinia (Fidencio) Vasquez, Mandy (Rodric) Pearson; siblings, sister, Dorothy Nuekaum and brother, Jerry Elder. He was aslo preceded in death by grandson, Jeffrey Woods; and four sisters, Edna Johnson, Joyce Morgan, Sue Ice and Frances Bloodgood; and brother, John Kenneth. Viewing and visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. Private Family burial at later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.